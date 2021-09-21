

Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Sep 21, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OzAurum Resources Limited's ( ASX:OZM ) projects are located within the prolific Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone belt within the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Yilgarn Craton, north-east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. The Group's two projects, the Mulgabbie Project and Patricia Project, together cover an area of approximately 70.6 km2.Throughout the period from incorporation to 30 June 2021, OzAurum achieved a number of significant milestones highlighted as follows:- Acquisition of 100% interest in all of the Mulgabbie and Patricia Tenements on the 27 October 2020;- A successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the ASX in February 2021 in which A$12 million was raised before costs;- Development of a camp, offices and a communications hub at Mulgabbie to establish a base for exploration activities at the Mulgabbie and Patricia Projects;- A large scale 50,000 m drill campaign at the flagship Mulgabbie Gold Project which commenced immediately post listing;- A Maiden 28-hole RC drill program commenced over the historic Patricia Gold Project towards the end of the financial period.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About OzAurum Resources Limited

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.