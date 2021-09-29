

Tyrannus Gold Multiple Target Zones Confirmed

Perth, Oct 5, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Torian Resources Limited ( ASX:TNR ) is pleased to announce that gold mineralisation has been confirmed at various high priority targets in and around the Tyrannus prospect by AV drilling at the Mt Stirling Gold Project within anomalous surface pXRF arsenic zones.To date, arsenic anomalies have proven to be highly correlated with gold mineralisation.The Company has now planned a 36-hole RC drilling campaign to follow up on these AV gold results, with 16 holes to be drilled in coming weeks to test 12 interpreted target strike zones.Torian's Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "Today's results continue to reaffirm our low cost and de-risked exploration strategy. Our team has spent the last few months identifying targets by using our pXRF to identify surface arsenic anomalies, and have then followed up with targeted AV drilling. This process ensures that when we do embark on an RC drilling campaign, it is highly targeted, thereby maximising our chances for success.I would like to congratulate our Exploration Manager, Claudio Sheriff-Zegers for employing this exploration methodology with great success. In addition, I would like to thank our hard-working fieldies, Steve Griffin and Reef Coakley who have put in an extraordinary amount of work over the last few months in particular to get us to this point.We have always been excited by what may be discovered along the prolific Ursus Fault and these early indications from Tyrannus indicate that we may indeed be onto something quite significant.We are anticipating significant newsflow over the coming weeks as we look forward to further results from the entirety of the Mt Stirling Gold Project (Diorite East, Diorite North (Kiaora - Meteor), Mt Stirling SE, Mt Stirling East, Stirling Well, Hydra, Viserion, and Tyrannus) as well as the continuation of drilling at our high priority targets.Finally, I would also like to thank our many option holders who have converted their options now to take advantage of the New Options Rights Issue. (ASX announcement 29 Sep 2021) We are blessed with a very committed and loyal shareholder base, so raising capital from our option holders as opposed to outside investors allows us to "keep it in the family" as we continue to grow this company together."Tyrannus Regional UpdateTyrannus gold mineralisation has been confirmed over 600m with Auger Vacuum (AV) selective arsenicrich samples returning significant anomalous gold up to 1m @ 8.09 g/t Au from 1m (MSAV0541) from multiple interpreted target zones adjacent to an inflection position of the NNW Ursus Fault.Multiple holes have returned intercepts >0.10 g/t Au; with 10 intercepts >0.50g/t Au.These AV results are significant as 0.02 g/t Au is considered anomalous; and only one selective sample per hole was submitted.Selective arsenic-rich samples (peak from each hole) from 62 AV drillholes (which had >8ppm pXRF As) were submitted for Au assay determination to ascertain presence and dispersion of mineralisation. These samples have returned significant anomalous gold from multiple interpreted target zones, confirming saprolitic gold coinciding with As anomalous intervals, over 600m at Tyrannus.Tyrannus mineralised footprint is expected to increase to the NW from 37 pending Wonambi and Ursus NW AV samples awaiting assays. A total of 219 AV drillholes were drilled for 1359m.Auger Vacuum drilling provides extremely clean uncontaminated samples of overburden and oxide material above hard rock basement that are able to be screened by pXRF for vectoring minerals and elements and contoured to map out dispersion of elements and minerals of interest. AV provides a low impact and cost-effective method to detect out the leakage of mineralised systems onto interpreted structures and prospective lithological contacts.Torian Resources Limited (Torian or the Company) continues in partnership with Strataprobe (AV) Drilling, in providing the technical successful on-going target generation, therefore de-risking and ranking priority targets for RC drill definition, ensuring the global increase resource base of the Mt Stirling Project.Tyrannus Discovery Maiden RC planned drilling16 RC drill holes (from 36 planned) will immediately test 12 interpreted target strike zones, with permitting approved and earthworks in progress.Several structural orientations are present at Tyrannus, with linking structures likely to also host gold mineralisation. Drill orientation will commence targeting sub-vertical NE dipping interpreted lodes. A second phase will likely target NE striking mineralisation associated with NE shearing, with further exploration to target possible NNW striking SW-dipping interpreted mineralisation adjoining or originating from the Ursus Fault.Tyrannus targets are structurally significant as they are situated on an inflection and splay junction of the Wonambi Shear termination onto Ursus Fault, ~400m east of Mt Stirling gold mineralisation, and are highly likely to merge onto and along strike of Mt Stirling SE mineralised Au lode positions.There are 12 >0.10 g/t Au target zones with 6 > 1.00 g/t Au zones to be tested in upcoming RC drilling with earthworks advancing as permitting is also approved. Further gold assays from the recent AV drilling will aid positioning of planned drilling, and likely provide further target zones.To view tables and figures, please visit:About Torian Resources Limited

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.

Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.