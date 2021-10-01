

Large Scale Battery Strategy Webinar

Sydney, Oct 7, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Genex Power Limited ( ASX:GNX ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a virtual group briefing to discuss the Company's Large-Scale Battery Storage Strategy.The online briefing will be held on Monday October 11th October 2021 at 11am Sydney time (AEDT).During the briefing Executive Director, Simon Kidston, CEO, James Harding and CFO, Craig Francis will discuss Genex's Bouldercombe Battery Project and the Company's broader Large-Scale Battery Storage Strategy.Tesla Motors Australia Pty Ltd (Tesla), Senior Manager Sales and Business Development APAC, Maria Cahir will also present on Tesla's large-scale battery technology.The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.Participants will need to pre-register ahead of time via the following link:Once the registration form is completed, participants will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the briefing.To view the presentation, please visit:About Genex Power Ltd

