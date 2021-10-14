



Nicosia, Oct 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Discover(R) Global Network and ISX Financial EU Plc, the issuer of flykk(R) eMoney in the European Union and the United Kingdom, today announced their partnership to issue and link Discover(R) Debit cards to the flykk(R) IBAN-based electronic money service.flykk(R) customers soon will have the option to link a Discover Debit card to their IBAN, in turn providing them a convenient alternative means to use flykk(R) at physical point of sale merchants.The cards will also provide access to the global PULSE(R) ATM network, allowing flykk(R) customers the option to withdraw cash in local currency.Discover Global Network has more than 50 million global merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations around the world. The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International(R), PULSE and more than 20 alliance partner networks across the globe.ISX Financial CEO, John Karantzis said "This is a major new feature for flykk(R), providing our users with the ability to convert electronic money to cash at ATM's globally, as well as use flykk(R) eMoney at retail point of sale terminals. We are delighted to be partnering with Discover Global Network to link cards to flykk(R) IBAN accounts, rounding out the flykk(R) service. Card issuance complements our existing card acceptance relationship with Diners Club International(R) and Discover(R) Global Network, and we are looking forward to launch in the coming months.""ISX Financial is a long term partner of Discover Global Network in Asia Pacific and we are very pleased to expand the relationship into eMoney and issuing of debit cards in Europe. The flykk eMoney service provides cardholders easy and convenient access to their funds 24/7 wherever Discover cards are accepted globally", said Matt Sloan, Vice President International Markets at Discover Global Network. "Issuing through fintechs and partners such as ISX Financial is a core part of the Discover Global Network strategy, and we see increasing demand for such partnerships throughout the region.".flykk(R) already features inbound and outbound unlimited value Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) credit transfers, SEPA Instant transfers of up to EUR100,000 per transaction, in addition to eMoney purchase via cards, including Discover Global Network, to allow for "top up" of flykk(R).To complement its SEPA outbound EURuro IBAN account transfers, flykk(R) also supports local outbound bank account transfers, which are available to Japanese Yen, Brazilian Real, British Pound, Indian Rupee, Australian, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Canadian dollar accounts.About iSignthis Ltd

iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is a hybrid monetary financial institution and also a RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment, electronic money and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.

By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 4.2Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to meet the Customer Due Diligence requirements of AML regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. Paydentity(TM) has now onboarded and verified more than 1.5m persons to an AML KYC standard.

iSignthis Paydentity(TM) service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business. iSignthis' subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, and Australia.

ISXPay(R) is a principal member of Mastercard Inc, Diners, Discover, (China) Union Pay International and JCB International, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including SEPA, Poli Payments, Sofort, PRZ24 and others.

Probanx Solutions Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of iSignthis Ltd, provides API based access to CORE Banking solutions, SEPA Core, SEPA Instant and SEPA business scheme, for neobanks, banks, credit unions and emoney institutions, and provides a bridge to the Eurosystem's Central Bank of Lithuania's CENTROLink service.