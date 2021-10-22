

2021 Annual Report

Perth, Oct 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited ( ASX:EM2 ) ( OTCMKTS:EGMMF ) is pleased to provide the Annual Report for the year ending 30 June 2021.Eagle Mountain Mining Limited owns 100% of the Oracle Ridge and Silver Mountain projects in Arizona, a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction1 which hosts many large copper mines and projects operated by major mining companies including BHP, Rio Tinto, Freeport-McMoran, Asarco, Hudbay and South 32. The Company's projects are prospective for both high grade copper-silver-gold mineralization and large-scale copper systems. Activities during the year focused primarily on the Oracle Ridge Project.Eagle Mountain's vision is to become a low-emission producer of copper which is vital for decarbonisation of the global economy. It is planned that future mining operations will have a strong focus on reducing emissions by using battery or electric powered mining equipment and sourcing or producing renewable energy where possible. At Oracle Ridge, the project benefits from its resource being located on a hill so the use of gravity as part of the mine design could further reduce energy consumption which also reduces emissions. Many countries have renewed targets for decarbonisation of their economies and copper is a key metal for reducing the use of fossil fuels. We are driven by our vision to supply the copper for a greener global future, but also to supply that copper via a low-emission process.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF), is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.