

Amadeus Basin Exploration Update

Brisbane, Oct 25, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) provides the following update on Central's exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin.Farmout Discussions- Central (via wholly owned subsidiaries) is in discussions with Peak Helium (Amadeus Basin) Pty Ltd ("Peak Helium") for a farmout covering a portion of Central's interest in certain Amadeus Basin exploration permits, including EP112 (Dukas).- Any farmout to Peak Helium would retain Santos as Operator and be subject to customary conditions precedent such as joint venture and regulatory approvals, as well as required due diligence.- Peak Helium is a private company with a focus on exploring, developing and commercialising discoveries of Helium, creating an Asia Pacific and international market leader. Peak Helium currently holds a 100% interest in EP134 which is adjacent to EP112.Central will update the market as this potential transaction progresses.Santos FarmoutCentral notes that Santos Limited ( ASX:STO ) ("Santos") announced in their Third Quarter Report for the period ending 30 September 2021 that they had entered into certain farm-down arrangements with Peak Helium (subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals), which included the re-drilling of the Dukas prospect to test the sub-salt play.Central welcomes this development and looks forward to progressing the exploration activities contemplated under that arrangement.Dukas Drilling UpdateCentral has been working closely with Santos to advance a sub-salt drilling program at Dukas (EP112) and is currently considering a proposed EP112 joint venture budget targeting commencement of drilling at Dukas in Q1 2023 in light of the mid-December 2022 permit well commitment. Central notes that the drilling of Dukas is subject to a minimum permit commitment and not dependent on any farmout arrangements being completed.About Central Petroleum Limited

