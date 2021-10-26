

Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Oct 26, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Limited ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to release its business update and Appendix 4C for the three-month period ended 30 September 2021.Highlights- 3Q21 customer receipts up 800% on 3Q20, at $1.7 million.- Total cash receipts for the quarter of $2.8m, including $1.1m of grants received.- Jan-Sep 2021 total cash receipts up 400% on Jan-Sep 2020, at $12.2 million.- Multiple first time sales with Government end customers in the US, Europe and Brazil, as well as repeat sales across US, UK, Australia and South-East Asia.- While defence and Government agencies account for majority of sales, other initial deployments included a prison, an airport, and an Oil & Gas facility.- Bank balance as at 30 September 2021 at $12.1 million, with monthly gross outflows (before revenues) of approximately $1 million/month.To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About DroneShield Ltd

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

