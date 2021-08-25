

WTC appoints two independent Non-Executive Directors

Sydney, Oct 26, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - WiseTech Global Limited ( ASX:WTC ) ( FRA:17W ) ( OTCMKTS:WTCHF ) today announced the appointment of independent Non Executive Directors, Richard Dammery and Michael Malone, to its Board, effective 1 December 2021.Prior to commencing his non executive career, Richard was a senior executive and lawyer, with over 30 years' experience across the telecommunications, retail, infrastructure, technology, health and legal sectors. He brings comprehensive ASX listed experience, including board positions as Non Executive Director and Chair of the People and Community Committee at Aussie Broadband Ltd and Non Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee at Doctor Care Anywhere Group Plc.Richard is also a Non Executive Director at Australia Post, Nexus Day Hospitals Holdings Pty Ltd and at Creative Partnerships Australia. His previous directorships include leading data analytics group, Quantium Group and Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group (now part of ASX listed Endeavour Group). Richard was a senior corporate partner with law firm Minter Ellison, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Coles Group, and, most recently, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary at Woolworths Group.Richard holds a BA (Hons) and LLB from Monash University, an MBA from the University of Melbourne, a PhD from the University of Cambridge, and he is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.Michael is an Australian based entrepreneur, business executive, and professional director with more than 20 years' experience across the technology telecommunications and media industries. He is a Non Executive Director at ASX Listed Seven West Media Ltd.Michael is also currently Non Executive Director at NBN Co and is a member of the a dvisory board at Market Eye Investor and Media Relations. His previous directorships include the Axicom Group and ASX listed companies Dreamscape Networks Ltd, DUG Technology Ltd and Superloop Ltd.Michael founded iiNet in 1993 and continued as CEO until his retirement in 2014. He has also co-founded and grown multiple for profit and not for profit companies including .au Domain Administration, Diamond Cyber Security (now part of CyberCX) and Autism West (now Spectrum Space)Michael is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, the Australian Institute of Management and the Australian Computer Society. He has a Bachelor of Science (Mathematics) and a post graduate Diploma in Education both from the University of Western Australia.WiseTech Global Chair, Andrew Harrison welcomed the new appointments, and said, "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Richard and Michael to the WiseTech Global group. Both Richard and Michael are valuable additions to our Board, bringing significant ASX experience, a wealth of corporate know how, and solid understanding of the technology landscape in Australia."Commenting on his appointment, Richard Dammery said, "It's an exciting time to join WiseTech as a Non Executive Director. As the logistics industry enters an important era of digitalisation, WiseTech's vision to be the operating system for global logistics is critical. Together with my fellow Directors, I look forward to supporting the business and management team."Commenting on his appointment, Michael Malone said, "The technology industry in Australia is important for our country's growth and long term sustainability. I am delighted to be part of this as a Non Executive Director at WiseTech, one of Australia's leading technology com panies. I look forward to working with the WiseTech team."The appointments will bring the number of Directors on the WiseTech Global Board to nine, including seven independent Non Executive Directors.About WiseTech Global Ltd

