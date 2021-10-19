

Second Drill Rig Starts at Morning Star Gold Mine

Ballarat, Oct 26, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Limited ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) is pleased to announce the start of surface diamond drilling to test multiple mineralised quartz reefs within the Dickenson South target area at the underground Morning Star gold mine.Key Highlights- A 3,000 metre diamond drill program from surface has commenced at the Morning Star gold mine to test the 100 metre strike extent of quartz reefs within the host dyke immediately south of historic stoping on the Dickenson and Shamrock Reefs. There are now two diamond drill rigs at the mine.- Analysis of historic mining and exploration has identified several targets within 200 metres of surface at the underground Morning Star gold mine, part of the Company's Woods Point Gold Project in Victoria.- The Dickenson South target contains the Dickenson, Shamrock, Exhibition and Stacpoole Reefs, all of which contain high grade gold mineralisation along strike to the north.- The Dickenson South target is only sparsely drill tested with significant historic drill hole intersections at the southern end of the host dyke including:o 2.6 metres at 16.9g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 132.7g/t (MS364)o 0.8 metres at 13.2g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 33.4g/t (20MS01)- Quartz reef face sampling along the 4-level drive in the vicinity of historic stoping of the Dickenson Reef, close to the main shaft. Previously returned assay results include:o 0.6 metres at 3,140g/t goldo 0.5 metres at 127g/t goldo 0.5 metres at 3.8g/t goldo 0.6 metres at 2.3g/t goldThis is the second diamond drill rig to commence testing the high-grade gold potential at the Company's recently acquired Morning Star gold mine. The first drill rig commenced earlier this month, testing an under-explored 200 metre zone between 10-level and 14-level, referred to as the Gap Zone (Figure 1*).Diamond drill contractor Deepcore Australia Pty Ltd has mobilised a track mounted surface drill rig (Photo 1*) that is currently drilling the first hole of Ring 1 at the Dickenson South gold target at the Morning Star gold mine (Figure 2*).White Rock's primary objective at the Morning Star gold mine is to identify and drill areas of the dyke that have the potential to host multiple high-grade gold quartz reefs. Utilising existing development infrastructure will support a low capital restart of production from multiple reef locations. The Dickenson South target area is one such primary target in the mine due to its size, multiple high-grade gold bearing reef potential and proximity to surface and existing infrastructure (Figure 2*).Further target selection along strike to the north is underway with plans to continue drilling from surface before remobilising the drill rig onto regional exploration targets during the coming summer months.Dickenson South Drill ProgramThe Dickenson South target is only sparsely drill tested with significant historic drill hole intersections1 at the southern end of the host dyke including:o 2.6 metres at 16.9g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 132.7g/t (MS364)o 0.8 metres at 13.2g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 33.4g/t (20MS01)Quartz reef face sampling along the 4-level drive in the vicinity of historic stoping of the Dickenson Reef, close to the main shaft. Previously returned assay results include:o 0.6 metres at 3,140g/t goldo 0.5 metres at 127g/t goldo 0.5 metres at 3.8g/t goldo 0.6 metres at 2.3g/t goldA first pass drill program totalling 3,000 metres in 16 drill holes has been planned to provide systematic coverage across the Dickenson South gold target, with 3 drill hole rings on sections spaced 20 to 40 metres apart.Each ring has 5 to 6 drill holes planned to test from surface through multiple known high-grade gold quartz reefs including Cherry, Age of Progress, Stacpoole, Exhibition, Shamrock and Dickenson, prior to terminating around 5-Level where the Whitelaw Reef was extensively mined during the 1920's (65,421 tonnes @ 31.2g/t gold for 65,600 ounces). Drill hole toe spacing (the distance between the bottom of each hole in each ring) is nominally 20 metres (Figure 3*).The first pass drillhole spacing is sufficient to identify quartz reef structure geometry, that in conjunction with gold grade, is key to defining the most attractive individual quartz reef positions within the dyke for more detailed drilling before any development decisions are reached.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

