

SEAAOC Conference Presentation Darwin NT - October 2021

Sydney, Oct 27, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited ( ASX:TBN ) has a vision to become a Net Zero (Scope 1 and 2) gas producer when company initiates first production in 2025.The high quality "Core Beetaloo" asset base is positioned to deliver gas to the North and East Coast domestic markets - the LNG projects in Gladstone and Darwin.Beetaloo Basin is earmarked by the government as highly strategic for the future direction of Australian gas supply with significant upside potential to convert multi TCF resources into large 2P reserves.The Jemena and Tamboran commercial arrangement provides Tamboran with a route to market via the NGP.Strong operator credentials in EP 136 from depth of team's experience in US shale.To view the presentation, please visit:About Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.