

Diorite North Significant High-Grade Gold Discovery

Perth, Oct 27, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Torian Resources Limited ( ASX:TNR ) is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from Diorite North and shallow gold intercepts from Diorite East.Torian's Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "We have always believed in the prospectivity of Diorite as it is a historically mineral-rich tenure situated within a very prolific region of the Goldfields. Today's discovery justifies this belief. We believe that these high-grade results are just the tip of the iceberg of what Diorite has to offer. We are excited to follow up on these results in the near future as we begin work on planning our next drilling campaign at Diorite. The shallow gold results in oxide at Diorite East are also very significant as it continues to confirm our interpretation of the area regarding its structural and geological similarities to Mt Stirling-Viserion. In addition oxide gold is considerably valuable and highly sought after by other companies in the region. The technical success of this campaign cannot be overstated. Claudio has expertly planned and managed this drilling campaign which has confirmed his structural and geological model of Diorite. Again, the board would like to thank geological and field team for their efforts in significantly improving assay turn-around times. This is obviously critical work in enabling the company to move forward at a faster pace, as the data received helps plan future exploration work on the assets.Diorite Drilling updateSignificant high-grade gold mineralisation has been intercepted at Diorite North from the Unexpected Mine Workings with multiple high-grade and composite anomalous intervals returning:- 2m @ 12.18 g/t Au from 20m (DIRC030); inc 1m @ 14.67 g/t Au from 21m; with a further significant anomalous zone of 4m @ 4.95 g/t Au from 52m- 4m @ 1.41 g/t Au from 64m (DIRC031)High-grade mineralised zone extends recent intercept of 1m @ 4.66 g/t Au from 109m (DIRC014 ASX 08/08/2021).Torian's Diorite tenure hosts numerous historical mines and workings including the historic Diorite King mine that produced at 73 g/t Au.The Unexpected Mine Workings along with Diorite King, Diorite Queen and Kiaora-Meteor prospects, all share structural links.Assays from Kiaora-Meteor also returned shallow mineralisation up to 1m @ 1.09 g/t Au from 29m (DIRC027).A total of 10 RC drill holes for 806m were drilled at Diorite East and Diorite North.Shallow oxide gold mineralisation has been intercepted at Diorite East, sub-parallel to the Diorite East Shear Zone with peak intercepts of:- 2m @ 1.11 g/t Au from 19m (DIRC022); inc 1m @ 1.51 g/t Au from 20m- 1m @ 1.75 g/t Au from 32m (DIRC023)Drilling at Diorite East Shear Zone (DESZ) tested the central and north-west section of the interpreted ~460m target zone following up recently discovered mineralisation with a peak 1m @ 2.19 g/t Au from 8m (DIRC006; ASX announcement 8 August 2021).Diorite East shares structural and geological similarities to Mt Stirling-Viserion structural setting in that both are NW-SE shear zones situated sub-parallel to the regional significant Ursus Fault.To view tables and figures, please visit:About Torian Resources Limited

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.

Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.