

Investor Webinar - Large System Potential at Golden Eagle

Perth, Oct 28, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited ( ASX:EM2 ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar to discuss today's announcement "Large Mineralised System Potential Additional to Copper Skarn."Details of the webinar are as follows:Event: Eagle Mountain Mining Investor WebinarPresenters: CEO, Tim Mason, and Chief Geologist, Fabio VergaraTime: Friday 29 October 2021 at 10:15 AEDT / 7:15 AWSTWhere: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration.To register, shareholders and investors can click or copy the following link in to a web browser:About Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd

