

Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Oct 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Limited ( ASX:VAN ) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2021.Highlights- First phase of 2021 drilling campaign completed at flagship Marymia Gold Project - 56 holes - 8,914m RC drilling in 11 targeted open-pits- Drilling designed to add significant near-surface resources amenable to open pit mining, as part of any future mining operation at Marymia- Results from first-phase drilling at Skyhawk, Parrot and Apollo open-pits released. Highlight results included;o 16m @ 4.4 g/t Au, from 54m in VSKRC0007, including 6m @ 8.2 g/t Au at Skyhawk- This high-grade result is 'up-depth' of previous drilling at Skyhawk, which intersected;o 18m @ 2.0 g/t Au, from 76m in DSHRC0023, including 1m @ 8.5 g/t Au- In conjunction with historic drilling results, Vango's drilling successfully confirmed the continuity of mineralised structures below the open-pits- First-phase drilling results from remaining 8 open pits to be released as they become available- Follow-up drilling planned for targets that deliver positive results in first-phase drilling - 2nd phase drilling planned for Skyhawk, Parrot and Apollo open-pits- Next Phase of drilling commenced at Ned's Creek JV Project - ~3,000m RC drilling targeting the Contessa prospectVango is an exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing the Company's key asset, the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project), in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. In the near-term, the Company is focused on expanding its high-grade resource base to support its plans to become a significant gold mining and production company.During the quarter, the Company commenced its 2021 drilling campaign at the Marymia Project (ASX announcement, 9 July 2021), and the first phase of this campaign - 8,914 metres of RC drilling across 56 holes, in 11 targeted open-pits - has been completed.Vango's 2021 drilling campaign is targeting open pits not currently part of the Marymia JORC 2012 resource - 1.02Moz @ 3.0 g/t Au (ASX VAN 20/05/20). It is designed to add significant near-surface resources amenable to open pit mining, as part of any future mining operation at the Project.This campaign is also designed to deliver 'critical mass' to increase the mine life of a proposed future mining operation from Marymia's resource base, specifically targeting an increase in total ounces to ensure that mill capacity of any future mining operation is maximised over the Project's total mine life.To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Vango Mining Limited

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is a minerals exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) in the mid-west region of Western Australia. The Project comprises 45 granted mining leases over 300km. It has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3g/t Au, underpinned by the Trident Deposit, whose resource is 410koz @ 8g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.

The Marymia Project has the potential to become one of Australia's largest high-grade producers. The Greenstone Belt in the Marymia region includes six major gold corridors, which remain largely un-tested beyond 100m depth - supported with an extensive drilling and geophysical database. Previous mining between 1992-2001, produced 580,000 ounces of gold almost entirely from open-pits.

Vango is focused on growing its high-grade gold resource to support a proposed stand-alone gold mining and production operation at Marymia. The Project is located along strike, immediately to the north of Superior Gold's (CVE:SGI) Plutonic Gold Mine which has produced more than 5.5Moz of gold.