

Droneshield Factbook

Sydney, Nov 2, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ), the pioneer and global leader in C-UAS/counterdrone sector, is pleased to share the 6th edition of its C-UAS Factbook.DroneShield C-UAS Counterdrone Factbook covers key trends in the C-UAS market. This includes the review of the emerging UAS threat and its key categories, UAS types and capabilities.Key threat categories include:- Nuisance Activity- Intelligence, Surveillance and Recognisance (ISR)- Payload DeliveryThe UAS types include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs).UAS types range from group 1 (consumer and commercial UAS), all the way to group 5 (Reaper, Global Hawk, and other large sovereign UAS).The Factbook considers various types of UAS detection sensors, including radiofrequency (RF) sensors, radars, acoustics, optics, and multi-sensor systems. It also reviews and compares various UAS effectors, including jammers (control link and GNSS jamming), spoofing, directed energy, counterdrone drones, other kinetic solutions, and layered C-UAS defeat options.The Factbook finally reviews types of counter-UAS providers, ranging from start-ups and project companies, across to prime contractors, to established small businesses.The Factbook can be viewed here:About DroneShield Ltd

