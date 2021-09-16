

PYX Listing on London Stock Exchange

Sydney, Nov 9, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Limited ( NSX:PYX ), a producer of premium zircon, is pleased to confirm that its Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and published on 8 November 2021 (GMT) by the Company.The Prospectus relates to the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, through a secondary listing expected 15 November 2021. The Company is currently listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia which will remain its primary listing.Oliver B. Hasler, Chairman & CEO of PYX Resources commented: "The LSE Dual Listing could not come at a better time given the lack of global zircon resources, which is leading to increased demand for premium zircon and dramatically higher prices. Our focus is now on boosting PYX's output by developing our newly acquired Tisma project to meet huge market demand and lift our global market share.""The LSE is a leading destination for natural resources companies and has a strong network of brokers, analysts and institutional investors with a deep knowledge of the global mineral sands market. Accordingly, the LSE Dual Listing will provide a platform to broaden our investor base to include institutional and other investors, as well provide as access to a highly liquid market."About Pyx Resources Limited

PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.