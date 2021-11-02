

DroneShield AI-powered body-worn RfPatrol sensor

Sydney, Nov 15, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to announce an $800,000 contract with the Australian Department of Defence ("DoD"). The work and the received payments are spread over the next 12 months.The contract relates to Artificial Intelligence in multi-domain applications. The work relates to both the counterdrone space as well as more general military/Government agency applications.Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's CEO, commented, "Today, DroneShield is a global leader in the Artificial Intelligence multi-domain applications for military and Government agency work. This project enables deeper collaboration with Australian defence to leapfrog our AI capabilities to the next level. We are extremely excited to continue pushing the envelope of what is possible with AI applications to military and Government work, and bring those capabilities to our customer base.We have a deep history of collaboration with the Australian military, including presently delivering a $3.8 million Electronic Warfare project, and this additional important project opens a new teaming sovereign industrial capability front."About DroneShield Ltd

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

