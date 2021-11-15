

Director Transition

Sydney, Nov 15, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Genex Power Limited ( ASX:GNX ) wishes to advise that Mr Simon Kidston will be transitioning from his current position of Executive Director to Non-Executive Director effective from 1 January 2022.Together with Michael Addison and Ben Guo, Simon co-founded Genex in 2014 and has been instrumental in its evolution from listing on the ASX in 2015 to a multi project renewable energy developer and operator with more than $1 billion of assets in operation and construction.Simon's transition will enable him to focus on a number of other business opportunities while, at the same time, retaining his commitment to Genex with the Board still benefiting from his experience and knowledge of Genex as a co-founder and long standing director and shareholder.Commenting on his transition, Chairman, Dr Ralph Craven said:"I would like to thank Simon for his hard work and dedication in his role as an executive with Genex. I look forward to continuing to work with him as a Director of the Company. Simon will remain a shareholder and director of Genex and looks forward to continuing to contribute to the Company's strategic direction."About Genex Power Ltd

Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) is focused on developing a portfolio of renewable energy generation and storage projects across Australia. The Company's flagship Kidston Clean Energy Hub, located in north Queensland, will integrate large-scale solar generation with pumped storage hydro. The Kidston Clean Energy Hub is comprised of the operating 50MW stage 1 Solar Project (KS1) and the 250MW Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project (K2-Hydro) with potential for further multi-stage wind and solar projects. The 50MW Jemalong Solar Project (JSP) is located in NSW and provides geographical diversification to the Genex Power Limited portfolio. JSP was energised in early December 2020 and commissioning is now underway. Genex is further developing its energy storage portfolio via the early stage development of a 50MW/75MWh standalone battery energy storage system at Bouldercombe in Queensland. With over 400MW of renewable energy and storage projects in development, Genex is well placed as Australia's leading renewable energy and storage company.