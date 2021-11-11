

White Rock Secures DTC Approval

Ballarat, Nov 16, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) has secured Depository Trust Company ("DTC") approval to allow real time electronic clearing and settlement in the USA for its OTCQX-quoted ordinary shares through the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") in the United States.DTC is a subsidiary of the DTCC, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares on the OTCQX by greatly broadening the pool of brokerage firms that will allow their clients to trade the stock.Online brokers such as Ameritrade, Fidelity, Charles Schwab and E-Trade all offer OTCQX trades. Investors should inquire of their respective brokers whether OTC shares are available.Three key advantages of trading (OTCQX:WRMC) stock:1. Trades and settlements in US Dollars (USD);2. Trading in the North American time zone; and3. WRMCF is the same class Ordinary Shares to ASX traded stock ( ASX:WRM ), not a synthetic. The shares are simply registered in two different Share Registries.White Rock's Managing Director and CEO, Matt Gill said: "We are excited that we have DTC electronic trading as White Rock shares can now be traded in USD for those who wish to do so in the North American time zone. We receive requests almost daily from US Investors who have had difficulty buying our stock and are pleased to announce that we have obtained DTC eligibility, effective immediately. This should simplify trading and enhance liquidity with a wider pool of investors. We would like to thank our transfer agent Dynamic Stock Transfer, our OTC Sponsor MCAP LLC and our legal advisor Rimon Law."About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.