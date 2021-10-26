

2021 AGM Chair and CEO Addresses

Sydney, Nov 19, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - 2021 was another successful year for WiseTech Global Ltd ( ASX:WTC ) ( FRA:17W ) ( OTCMKTS:WTCHF ), delivering both strong financial performance and continued progress on its strategy to become the operating system for global logistics.The AGM Addresses touch on the company's financial performance, solid capital position and governance framework. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Richard White, provided further detail on the strategic progress, including the six global rollouts secured in FY21, and the recent signing of Fedex.The AGM addresses by WiseTech Global Chair, Andrew Harrison, and Founder and CEO, Richard White, are in the link below, along with the associated presentation slides.*To view the AGM Addresses, please visit:About WiseTech Global Ltd

