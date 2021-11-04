

Partners with Racing and Wagering Western Australia

Sydney, Nov 19, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a long-term agreement to partner with Racing and Wagering Western Australia ("RWWA") to develop its Fixed Odds and Racing Wagering products.Highlights- BetMakers partners with Western Australia's Racing Authority, responsible for operating the state's Totalisator Agency Board (WA TAB)- The Agreement will see RWWA enhance its Racing Wagering product in a long-term agreement- BetMakers to provide Fixed Odds win, place and exotic bet types for all codes of racing across all Racing and Wagering Western Australia sales channels including TABtouch and over 320 retail agencies- BET will also provide Racing and Wagering Western Australia with various forms of enhanced betting and racing dataRacing and Wagering Western Australia Head of Risk and Trading, Andrew Potts said:"With RWWA bringing its Fixed Odds Racing business in-house it was critical for us to partner with a trusted market leader."The partnership with BetMakers will provide RWWA with the comfort of a smooth transition and the opportunity to develop its Fixed Odds Racing product in the long term.""BetMakers is the leading provider of fixed-odds not only in Australia but globally and we're extremely excited to be working with the team."Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) is a controlling authority for thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing in Western Australia. RWWA's charter under the Racing and Wagering Western Australia Act 2003 is to foster development, promote the welfare and ensure the integrity of metropolitan and country thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing in the interests of the long-term viability of the racing industry in Western Australia. RWWA also has responsibility for the off-course wagering functions trading as the TAB.RWWA covers approximately 54,000 races a year across the three racing codes, supporting more than 320 TAB retail outlets across Western Australia.BetMakers Chief Product and Customer Officer, Martin Tripp said:"We're excited to announce this partnership with Racing and Wagering Western Australia and expect to start providing RWWA with Fixed Odds and form this week as we look forward to cultivating a strong relationship across both digital and retail betting channels."With RWWA covering approximately 54,000 races a year, the partnership is significant in furthering BetMakers' presence in Western Australia."About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.