Second Tranche of Placement to Raise $16 million Completes



Perth, Nov 23, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited ( ASX:EM2 ) ( OTCMKTS:EGMMF ) is pleased to confirm that the second and final tranche of its recently announced placement (ASX 28 September 2021) to raise $16 million before costs has settled.The second tranche of the Placement, to an entity associated with Mr Charles Bass the Company's Managing Director and major shareholder, raised $1 million through the allotment of 1,538,462 shares at 65 cents and was completed following shareholder approval on 19 November 2021.The first tranche of the Placement, which raised $15 million before costs through the allotment of 23,081,539 shares, was completed on 1 October 2021.About Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF), is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.