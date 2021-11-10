

Spectacular Gold Intercepts at Rosella

Sydney, Nov 24, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Limited ( ASX:VAN ) is pleased to announce exceptional gold intersections from its ongoing open-pit focused drilling campaign at the Company's flagship Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project) in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.The latest results are from three holes drilled at the Rosella open-pit target and five holes drilled at the Exocet open-pit area. Results from a further two holes at Rosella are pending.Rosella Open PitRosella is interpreted to be a faulted-off continuation of the Parrot Open Pit. It hosts well-defined gold mineralisation along a moderately north-west dipping structure within mafics and near the contact, with sediments in places. Previous drilling below the existing Rosella pit has shown great potential and Vango's current drilling was designed to test for continuity of gold mineralisation at depth. This drilling has been highly successful, and the results have validated the Company's exploration approach (Figures 1, 2 and 3*).Results from three holes have been received to date, and holes VRORC0001 and VRORC0004 intersected impressive gold with the best intersections detailed here:o 1m at 4.0 g/t Au from 54m in VRORC0001o 3m at 10.0 g/t Au from 80m in VRORC0001- incl 1m @ 27.0 g/t Au from 80mo 11m at 4 g/t Au from 83m in VRORC0004- incl. 6m at 6.6 g/t Au from 85mThese results extend the known gold zones significantly and add to the existing historical intercepts from below the current pit, which include:o 8m at 10.5 g/t Au from 44m in RODD0062o 7m at 5.3 g/t Au from 83m in RORC0031- incl. 1m at 29.7 g/t Au from 86mo 2m at 4.4 g/t Au from 24m in PBP01339o 5m at 2.8 g/t Au from 71m in PBR1749o 5m at 5.4 g/t Au from 59m in PBRC0022- incl. 3m at 1.4 g/t Au from 61mo 8m at 3.6 g/t Au from 69m in RORC0030o 12m at 2.1 g/t Au from 76m in RORC0032o 8m at 3.7 g/t Au from 81m in RORC0034Assays from holes VRORC0002 and 0003 are pending, and hole VRORC0005 is interpreted to have drilled to the south of the late fault that separated Parrot and Rosella.ExocetAt Exocet 4 of 5 holes drilled intercepted significant gold within an interpreted low angle thrust - these results complement historical intercepts from drilling outside the Exocet pitDrilling at Exocet was designed to test below and adjacent to the historical pit. There is significant potential at depth and to the north-east of these historical workings. The mineralisation appears to follow low angle thrust structures in the area and is hosted within ultramafics in the most part.Vango's drilling to date consisted of five holes to define the continuity of the mineralised structures at depth. Results have confirmed these systems do continue to depth:o 1m at 1.1 g/t Au from 83m in VEXRC0001o 6m at 1.3 g/t Au from 68m in VEXRC0002- incl. 1m at 3.7 g/t Au from 72mo 1m at 2.8 g/t Au from 97m in VEXRC0002o 2m at 0.8 g/t Au from 55m in VEXRC0003o 3m at 0.9 g/t Au from 71m in VEXRC0003- incl. 1m at 1.1 g/t Au from 72mo 1m at 5.2 g/t Au from 135m in VEXRC0004These results are surrounded by historical intercepts outside of the initial pit, which have the potential to define a mineable resource. Highlight results included:o 6m at 2.1 g/t Au from 61m in EXRC0011- incl. 1m at 9.3 g/t Au from 61mo 9m at 2.9 g/t Au from 48m in EXRC0033- incl. 2m at 9.9 g/t Au from 49mo 10m at 3.0 g/t Au from 68m in EXRC0036o 15m at 1.6 g/t Au from 56m in EXRC0171- incl. 2m at 6.8 g/t Au from 56mo 12m at 1.4 g/t Au from 11m in EXRC0271- incl. 2m at 3.8 g/t Au from 16mo 11m at 2.3 g/t Au from 37m in EXRC0274o 3m at 3.0 g/t Au from 31m in EXRC0379o 12m at 1.8 g/t Au from 37m in EXRC0380- incl. 2m at 3.8 g/t Au from 37mo 6m at 3.7 g/t Au from 41m in EXRC0385o 9m at 1.8 g/t Au from 42m in EXRC0390o 15m at 2.1 g/t Au from 27m in EXRC0412There are some intercepts to the north-east that may provide another economic zone (EXRC0033 and EXRC0036, Figure 4*).2021 Drilling Campaign Progress and Next StepsVango is targeting 11 priority open-pits in its 2021 drilling campaign (Figure 6). Drilling is designed to add resources to the substantial existing Marymia resource base, and to deliver 'critical mass' to Marymia's resource base to support a proposed stand-alone mining operation at the Project.The first phase of drilling in all 11 open pits has now been completed and consisted of 8,914 metres of RC drilling across 56 holes. All results have now been reported from first-phase drilling at the Skyhawk, Parrot, Apollo, Prickleys, Ibis and Exocet open pits along with the first three holes from Rosella. Results from drilling at the remaining four open-pits will be progressively released as they become available.Vango plans to conduct a follow-up, second phase of drilling at all targets that deliver positive results from the completed first round of drilling, to test for further extensions of gold mineralisation to add to the Marymia resource base.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Vango Mining Limited

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is a minerals exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) in the mid-west region of Western Australia. The Project comprises 45 granted mining leases over 300km. It has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3g/t Au, underpinned by the Trident Deposit, whose resource is 410koz @ 8g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.

The Marymia Project has the potential to become one of Australia's largest high-grade producers. The Greenstone Belt in the Marymia region includes six major gold corridors, which remain largely un-tested beyond 100m depth - supported with an extensive drilling and geophysical database. Previous mining between 1992-2001, produced 580,000 ounces of gold almost entirely from open-pits.

Vango is focused on growing its high-grade gold resource to support a proposed stand-alone gold mining and production operation at Marymia. The Project is located along strike, immediately to the north of Superior Gold's (CVE:SGI) Plutonic Gold Mine which has produced more than 5.5Moz of gold.