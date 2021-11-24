

Live Investor Presentation

Sydney, Nov 24, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Ltd ( NSX:PYX ) ( LON:PYX ) (PYX.L), a producer of premium zircon, is pleased to announce that Chairman and CEO Oliver Hasler will provide a live Investor Presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on Thursday 9 December 2021 at 9:00am GMT. The investor presentation will discuss the Company's recent dual listing on the London Stock Exchange and provide details on its plans for the future.The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted preevent via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am GMT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.To view the Investor Presentation details, please visit:About Pyx Resources Limited

PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.