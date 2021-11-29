

Key Executive Appointments Strengthen Aust. Management Team

Sydney, Nov 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited ( ASX:TBN ) has appointed three executives with extensive industry experience as the Company accelerates its early commercialisation activities in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.David Close has been appointed Vice President - Operations & External Affairs, Chris Morbey has been appointed as Vice President - Investor Relations and Petra Fagerstrom has been appointed as General Counsel.Tamboran Resources Limited Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle said:"We are excited to announce the appointment of three executives to the management team of Tamboran Resources Limited. Each of these appointments bring a unique skillset and considerable energy experience to deliver the Company's strategy of being the first to commercialise the core area of the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory."David Close has joined Tamboran as Vice President of Operations and External Affairs. He brings over 20 years' experience in the energy sector, having more recently served as the General Manager of Onshore New Ventures with Santos Limited. Dr Close holds a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Oxford and previously worked in several North American unconventional plays. He also has extensive experience in Australia, including nearly a decade of experience in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, where he led both Santos and Origin's exploration programs."Chris Morbey has joined Tamboran as the Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr Morbey, who has a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of New South Wales, joins Tamboran from Beach Energy Limited, where he served as the Head of Investor Relations. His prior experience includes investor relations at Oil Search Limited, equity research at Macquarie Bank and business development at Drillsearch Energy Limited."Petra Fagerstrom has joined Tamboran as General Counsel. Ms Fagerstrom has a Master of International and Energy Law and over 20 years of international legal experience. She has previously served in various senior legal roles for Alinta Energy Limited, AWE, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company and Halliburton.About Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.