  
Perth, Dec 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) is pleased to provide an exploration update at its 100% owned Oracle Ridge Mine Project in Arizona, USA. Drilling along The Talon's Wave Zone at Oracle Ridge continues to intercept thick mineralisation outside the existing JORC Resource.

About Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd ASX:EM2Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF), is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.

   


Contact
Tim Mason
BEng, MBA, GAICD
Chief Executive Officer
tim@eaglemountain.com.au

Mark Pitts
B.Bus, FCA, GAICD
Company Secretary
mark@eaglemountain.com.au

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au


ABN Newswire 
