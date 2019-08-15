RC drilling at the Star of Gordon prospect has confirmed high-grade gold mineralisation at vertical depths beneath 160m



High-Grade Depth Extension Confirmed at Star of Gordon Prospect

Perth, Dec 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd ( ASX:YRL ) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 100%-owned Gordons gold project in Western Australia (Figure 1*).Star of Gordon ProspectThe prospect is located 2km directly NNW along strike from the Gordon Sirdar underground gold mine which is owned and operated by FMR Investments Pty Ltd ("FMR") (Figure 4*). FMR are currently mining ~60,000t of ore per month using conventional underground mining methods and transporting the ore via road haulage for processing at their mill in Coolgardie.Individual 1m fire-assay results have been received from three vertical reverse circulation ("RC") holes completed to provide an initial test for continuity of mineralisation down dip from earlier high-grade RC intercepts (Figures 2 & 3*). Hole YRLRC0668 returned a highly encouraging downhole intercept of;- 1m @ 19.8g/t Au from 159m (YRLRC668)The result is considered to be highly significant as it demonstrates the potential for high-grade mineralisation to extend for over 250m down dip from surface. Hole YRLRC0669 drilled 50m to the SE on an adjacent section also intercepted the mineralised zone with results including;- 6m @ 0.1g/t Au from 169m- 1m @ 0.2g/t Au from 179m at end-of-hole (YRLRC669)It is interpreted that hole YRLRC0669 may not have been drilled deep enough and intersected the top of the target mineralisation zone as it is likely the mineralisation is influenced by faults, porphyry intrusive units or a plunge component offsetting its location.In addition field duplicate resampling of the very high-grade mineralisation within the interval 10m @ 8.4g/t Au from YRLRC0630 returned consistent results confirming the very high-grades from 50-52m including results up to 75.0g/t Au (Table 1*).Four-metre composite assays from sampling outside the 1m sampled intervals (164-180m YRLRC0667, 140-168m YRLRC0668 and 156-180m YRLRC0669) returned low-level results with only one exceeding 100ppb Au (Table 1*). A number of intervals have been selected for individual 1m sampling to assist with interpretation of the mineralisation zones going forward.Infill and extensional RC drilling is underway with 22 holes for 2,919m completed as part of an ongoing program. Further reconnaissance holes are planned along strike particularly to the north for 2-3km toward the Marsh prospect once all statutory approvals to drill are in place (Figure 4).The gold mineralisation zone encountered dips shallowly to the east and occurs within sheared basaltic rocks which have been intruded by dolerite and porphyry rocks. Gold is observed to be associated with quartz veins and higher grades are associated with higher vein density. Sulphide minerals present include up to 5% pyrite with traces of arsenopyrite and some fuchsite also noted.Diamond drilling is planned to commence in December and will aim to provide detailed geological and structural information in the known mineralisation area to improve the understanding of the controls to high-grades and generate new targets.Gordons Dam, Malone, Andrews and Bradman ProspectsAt the Gordons Dam Prospect (Figures 4, 5 & Table 1*) 4m composite assay results have been received from one RC hole which intersected a number of zones of significant mineralisation including;- 16m @ 0.2g/t Au from 72m including 4m @ 0.4g/t Au- 20m @ 0.3g/t Au from 148m including 4m @ 0.8g/t Au (YRLRC671).As part of initial pit optimisation studies and mining approvals an additional 50 shallow RC holes for 4,449m have been completed to infill known mineralisation areas and provide sufficient data for the compilation of an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The initial MRE is planned for completion in the March Quarter 2022.Assay results have also been received from diamond hole YRLDD0012 which was drilled to improve the structural understanding of high-grade mineralisation beneath high-grade oxide intercepts. The hole was drilled towards the NE and returned several significant intercepts including;YRLDD0012- 6.15m @ 0.4g/t Au from 103.00m including 0.45m @ 4.0g/t Au- 6.00m @ 0.2g/t Au from 136.00m including 1.00m @ 0.8g/t Au- 1.30m @ 0.8g/t Au from 150.80m including 0.40m @ 1.1g/t Au- 1.50m @ 0.6g/t Au from 200.80m including 0.30m @ 1.9g/t Au- 0.50m @ 1.3g/t Au from 209.50mFurther target generation at this prospect will be evaluated upon receival and interpretation of all pending RC results.At the Malone Prospect (Figures 4, 5 & Table 1*) fire-assay results have been received from diamond holes YRLDD0011 and 13 to test for mineralisation interpreted to be related to a contact between felsic and mafic rocks intruded by later stage porphyry rocks. The holes returned some encouraging results including;YRLDD0011- 1.00m @ 0.6g/t Au from 342.00m- 1.00m @ 0.6g/t Au from 355.00m- 1.00m @ 3.2g/t Au from 375.00m- 1.00m @ 1.1g/t Au from 478.00m- 0.35m @ 1.3g/t Au from 533.65m- 1.40m @ 0.5g/t Au from 610.30 including 0.70m @ 0.9g/t AuYRLDD0013- 0.95m @ 1.1g/t Au from 137.35m including 0.40m @ 1.7g/t Au- 0.90m @ 0.8g/t Au from 150.00m including 0.40m @ 1.4g/t AuTwenty five RC holes for 3,857m have been completed to test for extensions to mineralisation at depth and along strike from mineralisation related to the Malone felsic-mafic contact - assays pending.At the Andrews Prospect (Figures 4, 5 & Table 1*) located immediately south of Malone, 4m composite assay results have been received from 4 RC holes (558m). The holes have returned some encouraging results including;- 40m @ 0.4g/t Au from 64m including 4m @ 2.4g/t Au (YRLRC670)Sixteen RC holes for 2,738m have been completed to test for extensions to mineralisation - assays pending.At the Bradman Prospect (Figures 4, 5 & Table 1*) fire-assay results have been received from one RC hole (314m). The hole returned an excellent intercept at depth including;- 11m @ 2.0g/t Au from 257m including 6m @ 3.4g/t Au from 256m and 3m @ 5.8g/t Au from 260m (YRLRC646)The potential for high-grade mineralisation was confirmed with the highest individual 1m sample returning;- 1m @ 9.9g/t Au from 260m (YRLRC646)Two RC holes for 542m have been completed to test for extensions to mineralisation and diamond drilling is planned to commence in December - assays pending.Next StepsKey exploration activities planned during the December and March Quarters include;- Receive and interpret pending AC, RC and diamond drill assays from the Malone, Gordons Dam, Star of Gordon, Andrews, Bradman, Challenger, Parmelia, Success and HMS Sulphur prospects;- Commence diamond drilling at the priority Bradman, Star of Gordon and Gordons Dam prospects;- Compile an open pit MRE and commence pit optimisation studies for the Gordons Dam prospect;- Commence detailed planning and execution of heritage surveys over key prospect areas within the Ironstone Well and Barwidgee projects including priority areas within, adjacent to and along strike from the Newport, Flushing Meadows, Oblique, Quarter Moon, Flinders Park and Sims Find prospects.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Yandal Resources Ltd

