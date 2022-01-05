

Mega Bank Facility Repaid

Sydney, Jan 5, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited ( ASX:DNA ) is pleased to announce the settlement of the Loan Facility with its main lender Mega International Commercial Bank Co Ltd, known as Mega Bank. The Loan Facility was settled on 30 December 2021 as per schedule.Donaco has fully repaid the initially borrowed amount of A$131.54m (equivalent to USD$100m) stipulated in 2015, re-drawn A$26.31m (equivalent to USD$20m) in 2016 and refinanced A$74.98m (equivalent to USD$57m) in 2017 (equivalent to the total of USD$120m borrowings), with the final instalment of USD$1.8m paid in December 2021. Donaco is pleased to confirm that there is no more outstanding loan balance owed to its lender Mega Bank.The Company continues to preserve a robust balance sheet and maintain prudent cost control as it awaits for the COVID-19 pandemic to ameliorate in Vietnam and Cambodia.About Donaco International Ltd

