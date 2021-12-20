Diamond drilling is underway at the Bradman, Star of Gordon and Gordons Dam prospects



Exploration Update - Gordons Gold Project

Perth, Jan 12, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd ( ASX:YRL ) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 100%-owned Gordons gold project in Western Australia (Figure 1*).Bradman and Gordons Dam ProspectsAt the Bradman Prospect located ~3km south of Gordons Dam (Figure 2*) a three hole diamond drilling program is underway to follow-up a highly significant reverse circulation ("RC") intercept from hole YRLRC646 including;- 11m @ 2.0g/t Au from 257m including 1m @ 9.9g/t Au from 261m (YRLRC646)Results from two earlier RC holes completed within 200m of YRLRC646 and a further 25 RC holes completed along ~2.5km of strike to the north at the adjoining Malone prospect are pending.At the Gordons Dam Prospect (Figures 2, 3 & Table 1*) individual 1m fire-assay results have been received from 29 RC holes and 4m composite results have been received from four RC holes. A number of significant mineralisation zones were intersected including;- 5m @ 3.7g/t Au from 28m including 1m @ 16.6g/t Au (YRLRC683)- 23m @ 1.2g/t Au from 52m including 2m @ 8.4g/t Au (YRLRC681)- 43m @ 0.7g/t Au from 42m including 8m @ 2.0g/t Au (YRLRC689)- 6m @ 1.5g/t Au from 37m including 1m @ 7.2g/t Au (YRLRC693)- 2m @ 3.0g/t Au from 38m including 1m @ 5.7g/t Au (YRLRC704A)- 7m @ 1.0g/t Au from 30m including 1m @ 5.9g/t Au (YRLRC678)Results from a further 20 RC holes are pending and when returned an initial Mineral Resource Estimate will be compiled for evaluation and mining study purposes.In addition, new shallow drilling programs to support Resource growth and mine development are planned to commence in late January as follows;- A program of shallow RC drilling to infill and extend mineralisation envelopes to the south west of the deposit area and in priority open areas intercepted in the pending results- A program of shallow pattern RC drilling aimed to provide closed space data to assist with optimisation of mine grade control drilling patterns- A program of HQ-3 triple tube diamond drilling from surface to provide geotechnical, hydrogeological and metallurgical data for mine design and pit optimisation purposes.Star of Gordon ProspectThe prospect is located 2km directly NNW along strike from the Gordon Sirdar underground gold mine which is owned and operated by FMR Investments Pty Ltd ("FMR") (Figure 2). FMR are currently mining ~60,000t of ore per month using conventional underground mining methods and transporting the ore via road haulage for processing at their mill in Coolgardie.A five hole diamond drilling program is expected to commence in mid-January as a follow-up to a number of highly encouraging RC intercepts from 2021 including;- 1m @ 19.8g/t Au from 159m (YRLRC668)- 45m @ 2.0g/t Au from 18m including 10m @ 8.4g/t Au from 43m (YRLRC630)The aim of the program is to provide high quality geological and structural data to assist with compilation of a robust geological model of the known mineralisation to aid future exploration targeting.New extensional RC is also planned to recommence at the prospect in February after some pending RC results are received and initial observations of available drill core have been made.Next StepsKey exploration activities planned during the March Quarter include;- Receive and interpret pending AC, RC from the Malone, Gordons Dam, Star of Gordon, Andrews, Bradman, Challenger, Parmelia, Success and HMS Sulphur prospects- Complete initial diamond drilling program at the Bradman, Star of Gordon and Gordons Dam prospects, process core and generate new RC targets for immediate testing- Compile an open pit MRE and commence pit optimisation studies for the Gordons Dam prospect;- Recommence and prepare for AC and RC drilling at the Star of Gordons prospect and the Ironstone Well and Barwidgee projects- Commence detailed planning and execution of heritage surveys over key prospect areas within the Ironstone Well and Barwidgee projects including priority areas within, adjacent to and along strike from the Newport, Flushing Meadows, Oblique, Quarter Moon, Flinders Park and Sims Find prospects.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Yandal Resources Ltd

