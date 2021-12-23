

BET Appoints Gaming Industry Leader as CEO North America

Sydney, Jan 20, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( OTCMKTS:TPBTF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Stuart in the key role of Chief Executive Officer of North America.For the past 16 years, Christian has been a frontrunner in the US gaming industry, holding executive leadership positions with Caesars Entertainment Inc., the largest gaming company in the U.S. Christian's previous roles included SVP Business Development of Caesars Digital, Head of Caesars Sports and Online Gaming where he oversaw the expansion of sports betting, online gaming and poker, and EVP Gaming & Interactive Entertainment.Christian has domestic and international gaming experience across numerous disciplines. He has leadership expertise in developing world-class gaming strategies, executive operations management, facilitating large scale mergers and acquisitions, and building online gaming and sports betting divisions.BetMakers is looking forward to Christian bringing his significant gaming expertise and experience to this important global role at the Company.As CEO of North America, Christian will report directly to BetMakers' Group CEO and Managing Director, Todd Buckingham, who commented:"We have been investing heavily into the US market for the past 3 years while at the same time building up a US-focused management team. As a next milestone in these efforts, I am excited that Christian is joining the BetMakers leadership team as CEO of North America, given his vast leadership experience in the US gaming industry. North America is a critical market for our Company with its potential for significant growth on the back of the widespread US sports betting expansion and the potential growth of fixed odds wagering."BetMakers CEO of North America, Christian Stuart, commented:"I am excited about the opportunities that lay ahead for BetMakers both in the US and globally. BetMakers' suite of innovative products and existing US management team has created an opportunity for the Company to quickly expand across the US. I look forward to joining the team, exceeding the goals of existing partners, and positively impacting the future of the US racing industry."Pending any regulatory approvals, Christian will begin effective immediately and will be based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.