  
Perth, Jan 24, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is very pleased to announce further assay results from its ongoing drilling program at its 100% owned Oracle Ridge Project ("Oracle Ridge", "Project") in Arizona, USA. Drilling results from hole WT-21-51 intersected three highgrade zones within a thick mineralised zone.

To view the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/108908/em2


About Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd ASX:EM2Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF), is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.

   


Contact
Tim Mason
BEng, MBA, GAICD
Chief Executive Officer
tim@eaglemountain.com.au

Mark Pitts
B.Bus, FCA, GAICD
Company Secretary
mark@eaglemountain.com.au

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



Related Companies

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

MetalsFinancial GeneralMaterials GeneralMiningGoldCopper

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Resource Expansion Potential at Oracle RidgeCEO Tim Mason Provides Update

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd


Read More

Social Media