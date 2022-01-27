

Quarterly Results Webinar Details

Sydney, Jan 27, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Genex Power Limited ( ASX:GNX ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a virtual group briefing to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.The online briefing will be held on Tuesday, February 1 at 11am Sydney time (AEDT).During the briefing, Chief Executive Officer James Harding, Non-Executive Director Simon Kidston and Chief Financial Officer Craig Francis will discuss the highlights from the quarter. This will be followed by a Q&A session.Participants will need to pre-register ahead of time via the following ink:Once the registration form is completed, participants will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the briefing.About Genex Power Ltd

