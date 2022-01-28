

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Torian Resources Ltd ( ASX:TNR ) is pleased to report on exploration and other corporate activities during the December 2021 quarter.Highlights- Commencement of a 17,500m drilling campaign at the Mt Stirling Gold Project- Primary gold discovered at both the Tyrannus and Hydra prospects- Consistent high grade gold results received continue to expand the Mt Stirling / Viserion gold system- The high-grade Estera Lode discovered at Diorite North near the old Unexpected workings.- Company on track to deliver a Global MRE in Q1 2022.- >1km of Rare Earth Potential Uncovered at Mt Stirling Central- Option entitlement issue closes oversubscribed raising $349,419- Proceeds from the exercise of options totalled $3,212,000To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Torian Resources Limited

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.

Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.