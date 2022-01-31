

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Jan 31, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) provides the review of operations for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.Highlights- Asset sale - On 1 October Central completed the sale of 50% of its interests in the Mereenie, Palm Valley and Dingo fields to New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (NZOG) and Cue Energy Resources Limited (Cue) for consideration valued at circa $85 million. A book profit of circa $36 million is expected and the proceeds, including carried expenditures, will fund a significant program of development and exploration in those fields. The proceeds also facilitated the repayment of $31m of debt in the December quarter (the quarter) and extinguished $20.2 million of pre-sale and take-or-pay liabilities.- Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $23.6 million, compared to the $23.8 million balance at 30 September 2021, reflecting:- $1.0 million of capital expenditure, being primarily the final costs of the Mereenie Development Program, which included four well recompletions and drilling two new production wells in preceding quarters.- Ongoing exploration activity ($0.7 million expended) including preparations for the forthcoming two well exploration program in the Amadeus Basin and the two Range CSG pilot step-out wells planned for early 2022.- $4.9 million net cash flow from operations (before exploration and finance costs).- Proceeds of $28.3 million ($29.8 million less transaction costs) received from the partial sale of the Amadeus production assets.- Principal repayments under debt facilities of $31.0 million, including a once-off prepayment of $29 million upon completion of the partial Amadeus asset sale. Pre-sale gas deliveries totalled 437 TJ, and 178 TJ of previously over-lifted gas was returned.- Net Debt was $12.4 million at 31 December, down from $43.6 million at the end of September, reflecting the $29 million loan prepayment from the proceeds of the partial Amadeus asset sale.- Sales volume was 1.23 PJe (Petajoule equivalent) following the sale of a 50% interest in the Amadeus producing assets.- Sales revenue was $7.7 million following the sale of a 50% interest in the Amadeus producing assets.- Unit sales price across the portfolio increased by 1.9% to an average of $6.26/GJe, up from $6.15/GJe in the September quarter, reflecting stable gas contracts and higher oil pricing.- New Gas Supply Agreement: Central entered a new gas sale agreement for the sale of up to 3.15 PJ of gas over four years from 1 January 2022.*To view the full Quarterly Report with tables and figures, please visit:About Central Petroleum Limited

