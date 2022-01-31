

Range Pilot Update - Range-10 Spuds

Brisbane, Feb 7, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Ltd ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) advises that Range-10, the first of two step-out pilot wells, spudded on 5 February 2022 at 1700 EST.The Range-10 well has a target depth of 630m below rotary table and will be completed across the three seams of the Walloons Coal Measures and tested over several months to confirm water and gas flow rates.The two step-out pilot wells, Range 9 and 10, are intended to demonstrate coal properties away from the initial pilot location. Range 9 and 10 will be spaced at a greater distance apart than the original pilot wells and tied-in to the existing water storage tank.*To view figures, please visit:About Central Petroleum Limited

