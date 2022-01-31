

BET Announces New Appointment to Company Board

Sydney, Feb 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( OTCMKTS:TPBTF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebekah Giles, one of Australia's leading lawyers, to the Company's Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.Highlights- Prominent lawyer, Rebekah Giles, appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd.- Rebekah's current and past roles include Chair of the Board of Governors for the Centennial Parklands Foundation (Sydney), Western Sydney Football Club (AFL GWS Giants), FrontRunners, SOBA (Sydney Olympic Park Business Association), Greyhound Racing NSW and the Association for Women in Insurance.Rebekah has more than 20 years' experience in as a legal practitioner working in private practice and specialising in contentious matters, specifically complex commercial and sensitive legal disputes, regulatory investigations, reputational risk, prosecutions and inquiries.She is the principal director of boutique legal firm Company (Giles) and has a diverse portfolio of nonexecutive directorships in government, sport and private enterprise. Some of her current and past appointments include Chair of the Board of Governors for the Centennial Parklands Foundation (Sydney), Western Sydney Football Club (AFL GWS Giants), FrontRunners, SOBA (Sydney Olympic Park Business Association), Greyhound Racing NSW and the Association for Women in Insurance.Rebekah also has a long-standing interest in racing, with close connections to 2021 Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant, 2021 Caulfield Cup winner Incentivise and 2019 The Everest winner Yes Yes Yes. BetMakers Chairman, Mr Nick Chan, said:"We are delighted to welcome Rebekah to the Company's Board. Rebekah's experience in complex regulatory matters and her distinguished career in Australian and international legal circles makes her appointment an excellent addition to BetMakers at an important time in the Company's global growth strategy. Rebekah brings a vast set of complementary skills to the Board as well as having valuable experience in the racing and wagering landscape."Newly-appointed Independent Non-Executive Director, Rebekah Giles, said:"I am thrilled to be joining the Board of BetMakers. The Company has achieved significant growth in recent years to become a leading player in the B2B wagering technology sector across the world and I have been impressed by the management's vision and strategy. The Company is ambitious and clearly well positioned to execute on the next phases of growth."About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.