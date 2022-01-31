  
Presentation for RIU Explorers Conference
Perth, Feb 14, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is pleased to advise that the Company is presenting at the RIU Explorers Conference being held in Fremantle, WA on 15 to 17 February 2022.

OzAurum Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Pumphrey, will be delivering the presentation at the conference on Wednesday, 16 February 2022.

About OzAurum Resources Limited

Ozaurum Resources OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.

   


Andrew Pumphrey
Managing Director and CEO
Mob +61-419-965-976
