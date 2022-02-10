

Mt Stirling Viserion Further High Grade Intercepts

Perth, Feb 22, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Torian Resources Limited ( ASX:TNR ) is pleased to provide progress of its 17,500m drilling campaign (RC and AV combined) at the Mt Stirling Project. Drilling currently being conducted includes:o Mt Stirling / Viserion infill and extension (completed and extended with significant high grade Au assays received)o Skywing gold targets (paused and results to be compiled and reviewed)o Stirling Well extension commenced (12 planned DHs)o Estera (high grade Au); further planned drillingo High priority targets at Tyrannus (assays received); further planned drillingo Hydra (assays received); further planned drillingThe Company anticipates releasing further results from its ongoing drilling campaign throughout the rest of February and March, with samples from multiple drill holes already at laboratories pending analysis in addition to results from future planned drilling.An additional ~5,000m of AV drilling is currently underway to vector and expand the footprint of high-ranked regional Au (Gold); As (Arsenic); Y (Yttrium), and multi-element and structural targets across the project. The focus of AV drilling over the last week continues across the highly prospective Mt Stirling Central Yttria regional ~3km prospective strike reconnaissance lines.A key priority of the current drilling campaign has been achieved which targeted the shallow portion of the Mt Stirling/Viserion gold deposit to be drill defined to JORC 'Indicated' category (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface 425m down to 300mRL. The Company anticipates that this is likely to increase the global project Au grade, expand the resource base and provide valuable data and confidence to a 2022 Q1 Optimisation Study.With shallow resource drilling now complete, further deeper planned drilling will target resource extensions as gold system remains open at depth on all sections.As already disclosed to the market, an updated global MRE for the Mt Stirling Gold Project is on track for the end of Q1 2022. (Subject to drilling efficiency and lab timelines). In addition to the results from this current round of drilling, the upcoming MRE will include previously announced results that were not included in the May 2021 MRE.In an effort to expedite the drilling programme the Company has secured the services of three drilling contractors currently drilling throughout this month and into March. All three are presently onsite, in addition to an AV rig currently drilling on site.As has already been disclosed to the market, the Company has secured the services of Minecomp to conduct a pit optimisation study, to assess the economics and unlocking value from the Mt Stirling / Viserion gold system.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Torian Resources Limited

