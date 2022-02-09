

FY22 Half Year Investor Webinar

Sydney, Feb 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( OTCMKTS:TPBTF ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a webinar where management will provide an overview of the FY22 Half Year Results. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom on Wednesday 2 March 2022 at 10.30am AEDT / 7.30am AWST.Details of the event are as follows:Event: BetMakers Technology Group Limited FY22 Half Year Investor WebinarPresenters: Chief Executive Officer, Todd Buckingham, Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Pullin, and Chief Operating Officer, Jake HensonDate and Time: Wednesday 2 March 2022 at 10.30am AEDT / 7.30 am AWSTWhere: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registrationTo register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

