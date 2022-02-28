

Half Year Financial Statements

Perth, Feb 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited ( ASX:EM2 ) ( OTCMKTS:EGMMF ) is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly-prospective greenfields Silver Mountain project, both located in Arizona, USA.Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.*To view the Half Year report, please visit:

