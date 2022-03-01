

Adds Independence to the Board

Brisbane, Mar 1, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited ( ASX:LPE ) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr Alan Sparks as an independent non-executive director of the Company and the resignation of Ms Melissa Farrell as a director.Alan's appointment as a director and chairman of the audit and risk committee brings greater independence to the Board plus decades of experience in distribution, retail, and technology with a proven track record of growing businesses and improving their efficiency.Further details on Alans's background are provided below."I would like to thank Melissa for her significant contribution to the Board over the last 2 years during a rapid growth period for the Company and we look forward to her continuing role as our valued CFO moving forward," said Justin Pettett, LPE's Chairman.Alan SparksAlan is an accomplished senior executive with over 40 years' experience in distribution, retail and technology with a proven track record of growing businesses and improving their efficiency. He is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and Graduate of the Australia Institute of Company Directors with 20 years of leadership experience in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, leading growth of businesses across these markets.Alan's career includes CEO of Cellnet Group Ltd ( ASX:CLT ), Vice President of Belkin Asia Pacific based in Hong Kong, President Asia Pacific of Carrier and Senior Vice President of Philips Consumer Electronics - APAC based in Singapore. Alan currently serves on the boards of Harris Technology Group Ltd. as its Chairman, Renewable Power Australia Ltd and Pacificomm Group Ltd. as Non-Executive Director and is chairman of Pacificomm's remuneration committee.About Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited

