Sydney, Mar 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( OTCMKTS:TPBTF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Massion to the company's Board of Directors as an independant Non-Executive Director.Anna, who is based in the United States, is a highly experienced board member who currently holds directorships at international gaming technology and investment companies, including NonExecutive Director roles at:- Playtech: one of the world's largest online gaming software suppliers, based in the UK and traded on the London Stock Exchange.- AGS: A Las Vegas-based B2B company that develops, manufactures, and supplies casino games, systems, and technology.- Artemis Strategic Investment Corp: A Phoenix, Arizona-based SPAC.Previously, she has been a Senior Analyst at hedge fund Par Capital Management in Boston and has held positions as: Director, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Research at Hedgeye Risk Management (Stamford, Connecticut); Vice President/Senior Research Analyst, Global Equity Fund at Marathon Asset Management LP (York, New York); and Vice President, Proprietary Equities Trading, at J.P. Morgan Securities.Anna has a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.BetMakers Chairman, Mr Nick Chan, said:"We are delighted to welcome Anna to the Company's Board. Her deep knowledge in global gaming, wagering, technology and investment communities, and her experience in related companies as a Non-Executive Director and as chair of multiple board committees, make her an outstanding appointment.Anna is based in the United States, which is at the forefront of BetMaker's global growth strategy, and where more than 50% of our Company's staff is now located.We are very excited that Anna has agreed to join our team at the Board level as a Non-Executive Director and strengthen our strategic and governance capabilities at an international level."Newly appointed Independent Non-Executive Director, Anna Massion, said:"I am very excited to be appointed to the BetMaker's Board and look forward to contributing as a part of the efforts to oversee the next phase of success that the Company has clearly set out on its roadmap. BetMakers Technology Group is making a serious impression as a leader in the international B2B wagering world and I am especially pleased to be associated with the future development of that global growth story."The appointment of Anna Massion as an Independent Non-Executive Director continues the Company's previously signalled intention to introduce additional skills, experience and diversification to its Board. It follows the announcement on 9 February 2022 of the appointment of Rebeka Giles, one of Australia's leading lawyers, to the Company's Board as an Independant Non-Executive Director.Anna's remuneration for here services has been benchmarked as a Non-Executive Director and will be an annual fee of AUD$100,000 (including superannuation, retirement benefits or other tax contributions).In respect of the first three years of Anna's appointment, in lieu of her annual director's fee the Company has issued to Anna 498,339 rights under the Company's long term incentive plan convertible into ordinary shares on a 1:1 basis for nil($0) upon satisfaction of nominated service-based milestones.For each subsequent year during which Anna remains a non-executive director, and subject to any shareholder approvals required, Anna will have the opportunity to participate in a non-executive director fee sacrifice equity plan, as established by the Company from time to time.About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.