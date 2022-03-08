

Investor Presentation

Perth, Mar 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nanollose Limited ( ASX:NC6 ) ( FRA:N0L ) is commercialising scalable technology to create tree-free fibres with minimal environmental impact.Nanollose uses an eco-friendly fermentation process to grow microbial cellulose to make fibres that have the potential to become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres.Nanollose has developed its Tree-Free nullarbor(TM) lyocell fibre for clothing and textiles and nufolium(TM) for nonwoven fibre applications, including personal wipes.In January 2021 the Company filed a joint patent application with Grasim Industries (NSE:GRASIM) (Market Cap: US$15B) for tree-free, nullarbor(TM) high tenacity lyocell fibre, with development and commercialisation now progressing at an accelerated rate.To view the Investor Presentation, please visit:About Nanollose Limited

