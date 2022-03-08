Investor Presentation
Nanollose uses an eco-friendly fermentation process to grow microbial cellulose to make fibres that have the potential to become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres.
Nanollose has developed its Tree-Free nullarbor(TM) lyocell fibre for clothing and textiles and nufolium(TM) for nonwoven fibre applications, including personal wipes.
In January 2021 the Company filed a joint patent application with Grasim Industries (NSE:GRASIM) (Market Cap: US$15B) for tree-free, nullarbor(TM) high tenacity lyocell fibre, with development and commercialisation now progressing at an accelerated rate.
About Nanollose Limited
Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) is an innovative Australian company that uses a low cost and eco-friendly fermentation process to grow fibres that could become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres. The Company's process, which uses streams from various large-scale industries like sugar, wine and food, has the ability to produce 'Plant-Free' Cellulose. Cellulose is the hidden building block polymer most consumers know nothing about, but forms a huge part of items used in their everyday life such as clothing, paper and hygiene products.
