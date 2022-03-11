

Boonanarring Annual Ore Reserve Update

Perth, Mar 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Image Resources NL ( ASX:IMA ) provides an annual update of Ore Reserves at its 100%-owned, high-grade, zircon-rich Boonanarring and 100%-owned, high-grade Atlas mineral sands projects located in the infrastructure-rich North Perth Basin in Western Australia. This update is presented as at 31 December 2021 to align with the Company's calendar year reporting period.- Boonanarring Ore Reserves of 3.9Mt at 7.1% THM and 19% zircon in the HM- Atlas Ore Reserves unchanged at 9.5Mt at 8.1% THM and 11% zircon in the HM- Total Ore Reserves at Boonanarring and Atlas stand at 13.4Mt at 7.8% THM and 13% zircon in the HMThe Ore Reserves update for Boonanarring was prepared and reported by Entech Pty Ltd in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012). See Schedule 1* for additional details.Ore Reserves and Mine LifeImage's 2017 Bankable Feasibility Study (see 30 May 2017 ASX announcement - Strong Bankable Feasibility Study Results Boonanarring / Atlas Project) outlined the planned mining of the Boonanarring deposit followed by a relocation of the wet concentration plant (WCP) to the Atlas deposit area, after exhaustion of Ore Reserves at Boonanarring, and continuation of mining of Atlas on its Ore Reserves.Based on the updated Ore Reserves estimate above, as at 31 December 2021, current remaining Ore Reserves at Boonanarring is scheduled to be depleted in Q1 2023, following which, the WCP will be relocated to the Atlas Project, where it will be operated on current Atlas Ore Reserves and any newly identified Ore Reserves in the Atlas area.Atlas Ore ReservesThe high-grade Atlas deposit has current Ore Reserves of 9.5Mt at 8.1% THM. This remains unchanged from 31 December 2020.Total Ore ReservesThe total combined Ore Reserves for Boonanarring and Atlas are 13.4Mt at 7.8% THM (see Table 3*). Therefore, total remaining mine-life based on current Boonanarring and Atlas Ore Reserves is approximately 3.8 years at a processing rate of 3.5Mt per annum.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Image Resources NL

