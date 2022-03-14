  
Perth, Mar 14, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) CEO Tim Mason speaks with ABN Newswire about the 36% copper resource upgrade and outlines further Copper discoveries at Oracle Ridge, USA.

The company is waiting for more drill assay results to be available while developing access to the underground mine for further drilling.

About Eagle Mountain Mining Limited

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd ASX:EM2Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF), is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.

   


