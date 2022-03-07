

H1 FY22 Half Year Report

Sydney, Mar 14, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited ( ASX:TBN ) remains focused on developing early-stage, unconventional low reservoir CO2 natural gas resources within its portfolio (EP 136, EP 143, EP 161 and EP(A) 197), located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin of the Northern Territory.The Tamboran Board believes that there is a considerable opportunity for the Company to commercialise the prospective gas resources within its Beetaloo Sub-basin acreage. This opportunity coincides with the anticipated supply shortfall, as forecast by both the Australian Energy Market Operator ("AEMO") and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ("ACCC"), on Australian's East Coast and the push by the Australian Government and industry towards shifting to lower emissions power.The goal of the Company is to commercialise low CO2 natural gas from the Beetaloo and deliver gas to the domestic gas markets in the Northern Territory and East Coast markets.*To view the complete report, please visit:About Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.