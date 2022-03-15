  
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
Perth, Mar 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - During the half-year, OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) continued to deliver excellent results from its large-scale Reverse Circulation (RC) and Aircore (AC) drilling programs at the Mulgabbie North Project, situated North East of Kalgoorlie. In addition, OzAurum completed its Maiden Drilling Campaign at its 100%-owned Patricia Gold Project, situated 40 kilometres (km) north east of Mulgabbie- delivering exceptional high-grade gold hits.

*To view the report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H17831R2


About OzAurum Resources Limited

Ozaurum Resources OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.

   


Contact
Andrew Pumphrey
Managing Director and CEO
Mob +61-419-965-976
Office +61-8-9093-0039



Related Companies

OzAurum Resources Limited

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

Financial GeneralMiningGold

Presentation

Download Presentation

OzAurum Resources Limited


Read More

Social Media