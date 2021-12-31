

Half Yearly Report and Accounts 31 December 2021

Sydney, Mar 16, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Limited ( ASX:VAN ) is focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. It plans to systematically develop the Project's assets into a significant, long term gold mining operation.Exploration and Development ActivitiesVango's core focus for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 was on its 2021 drilling campaign at the Marymia Gold Project. This extensive campaign targeted priority open-pits within the Marymia Project, which are not currently part of the Marymia JORC 2012 resource - 1.02Moz @ 3.0 g/t Au. The aim of the drilling campaign is to add significant near-surface resources amenable to open pit mining, as part of any future mining operation at the Project. It is also designed to deliver 'critical mass' to increase the mine life of a proposed future mining operation from Marymia's resource base.Vango commenced and completed the first phase of this drilling campaign during the half. This comprised 8,914 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling across 56 holes, at all 11 targeted open-pits.The 11 open pit targets were ranked in order of priority, based on historic gold inventory and a review of historic drilling. The 11 open pits are; Apollo, Exocet, Ibis, Kookaburra, Parrot, Pigeon, Prickleys, Redfin, Rosella, Skyhawk and Speckled.During the half-year, all results were reported from eight open-pit targets - Skyhawk, Parrot, Apollo, Prickleys, Ibis, Exocet, Rosella and Pigeon. Results from the remaining three open-pits were released subsequent to the half.Following the first-phase of the drilling campaign, Vango commenced follow-up, second phase drilling at targets which delivered positive results from the completed first round of drilling, to test for further extensions of gold mineralisation to add to the Marymia resource base.*To view the full half year report, please visit:About Vango Mining Limited

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is a minerals exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) in the mid-west region of Western Australia. The Project comprises 45 granted mining leases over 300km. It has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3g/t Au, underpinned by the Trident Deposit, whose resource is 410koz @ 8g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.

The Marymia Project has the potential to become one of Australia's largest high-grade producers. The Greenstone Belt in the Marymia region includes six major gold corridors, which remain largely un-tested beyond 100m depth - supported with an extensive drilling and geophysical database. Previous mining between 1992-2001, produced 580,000 ounces of gold almost entirely from open-pits.

Vango is focused on growing its high-grade gold resource to support a proposed stand-alone gold mining and production operation at Marymia. The Project is located along strike, immediately to the north of Superior Gold's (CVE:SGI) Plutonic Gold Mine which has produced more than 5.5Moz of gold.