

Continuing High-Grade Drill Results - Morning Star Gold Mine

Ballarat, Mar 24, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Limited ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) is pleased to provide an update on surface drilling that is targeting the Stacpoole and Age of Progress Reefs within the Dickenson South target area at the Morning Star underground Gold Mine.The recent drill program has returned multiple high-grade gold intersections through the Stacpoole Reef in a number of contiguous drill holes, providing the Company with confidence that the Stacpoole Reef could form one of multiple production areas in any restart scenario. Following on from high-grade gold drill hole results at the Age of Progress and Whitelaw Reefs (ASX Announcement 18th January 2022), the Dickenson Reef (ASX Announcement 1st March 2022) and the Whitelaw Reef (ASX Announcement 7th March 2022), together with current drilling adjacent to recent mining of the McNally Reef, these four areas are now undergoing mine planning as part of the assessment process ahead of any re-start of underground mining.Of particular significance, the Stacpoole Reef shows strong potential for a significant "high-grade" zone to exist along the eastern margin of the dyke with high grades (>10g/t) encountered in multiple drill holes (21SDS007, 21SDS006, 22SAP005 & MSA24). The prospective portion of the Stacpoole vein occurs where it merges with the Age of Progress Reef (Figure 3*) with several significant true width mineralised intervals greater than three metres, often with a high-grade core greater than 10g/t gold.Figure 1* highlights where the "high-grade" zone could extend for over 120 metres of strike and up to 20 metres down-dip. The Stacpoole Reef "high-grade" target area includes the following intersections:- 3.8 metres @ 5.5g/t gold in 21SDS007 including 0.6 metres @ 19.5g/t gold (true width)- 3.7 metres @ 6.1g/t gold in 21SDS006 including 1.8 metres @ 10.0g/t gold (true width)- 5.3 metres @ 3.7g/t gold in 22SAP005 including 0.4 metres @ 20.1g/t gold (true width)- 1.1 metres @ 13.5g/t gold in MSA24 (true width)White Rock's primary objective at the Morning Star underground Gold Mine is a low capital cost restart of production from multiple reef locations. We seek to achieve this by identifying and drilling areas of the dyke with potential to host multiple high-grade gold quartz reefs proximal to existing underground development infrastructure.The Dickenson South target area is one such primary target with multiple high-grade gold bearing reefs, and proximity to surface and existing underground infrastructure (Figure 2*).Surface diamond drilling of the underground Dickenson South target commenced in late 2021 with initial results from the first holes reported in January 2022 and further results reported earlier in March 2022 . To date, 20 diamond drill holes have been completed for 3,147 metres, testing mineralised reefs including the Age of Progress, Stacpoole, Exhibition, Shamrock, Dickenson and Whitelaw reefs, between surface and Level 6 at the Morning Star Gold Mine.Complimenting the results previously reported for the first ten holes in the program, complete assay results have now been received for a further seven surface diamond drill holes (22SDS011 and 22SAP001-006).Significant drill intersections from the latest drill holes are summarised in Table 1* below. All drill assays >1g/t gold from the current program at the Dickenson South target are provided in Table 3*. Assay results are pending for hole 22SDS012a, 013 & 014.This target area, between surface and 6 Level, contains multiple mineralised reefs within 100 metres of the existing shaft and accessible from multiple levels. These reefs include the Age of Progress, Stacpoole, Exhibition, Shamrock, Dickenson and Whitelaw reefs (Figure 2*). Drilling results have been extremely encouraging with multiple high-grade intersections across various reefs. These results support the interpretation that there may be an extension of the mineralisation from historic stoping with existing development access near the shaft, through to the southern dyke margin.A three-dimensional interpretation of the reefs is well advanced (Figure 3) and is being used to inform targets for closer spaced drilling that have the potential to contribute to a near-term production restart without the need for extensive capital works, such as the Stacpoole and Dickenson Reefs.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.