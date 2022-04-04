

Placement Completes

Perth, April 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited ( ASX:EM2 ) ( OTCMKTS:EGMMF ) is pleased to confirm that the first tranche of its recently announced placement (ASX 24 March 2022) to raise $16 million before costs has settled.The first tranche of the Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors which raised $15 million before costs through the allotment of 33,333,332 shares at 45 cents has been completed.An entity associated with Mr Charles Bass the Company's Managing Director and major shareholder will be taking the balance of the placement, subject to shareholder approval.About Eagle Mountain Mining Limited

