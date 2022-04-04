

Director Appointment - Egerton-Warburton

Sydney, April 12, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited ( ASX:NSX ) announces that the Board has appointed Mr Barnaby Egerton-Warburton as a non-executive director effective 12 April 2022. Mr Egerton-Warburton has also joined as a non-executive director of NSX's wholly owned subsidiary, the National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited ("NSXA") having completed the required procedures in accordance with NSXA's Australian Market Licence and NSXA having received ASIC's no-objection to the appointment.Mr Tim Hart, Chair of NSX Limited said: "I am delighted that Barnaby has agreed to join the NSX as his significant experience across all elements of capital markets, both in Australia and Internationally, will enhance the Board's governance and add skills to further NSX's goal to bring real competition to the Australian securities market."Mr Egerton-Warburton's backgroundBarnaby is a director of the NSX JV entity, ClearPay Pty Ltd.Barnaby has over 25 years of investment banking, international investment and market experience with positions at JP Morgan (New York, Sydney, Hong Kong), BNP Equities (New York) and Prudential Securities (New York). He is a founder and partner of Modena. Barnaby has a broad range of experience across start-up funding, trade sales, buyouts, M&A and IPO's. Barnaby sits on multiple ASX listed boards.About NSX Limited

